Planned Parenthood Demands Social Media Censorship Despite Past ‘Outrage’ Over The Issue

Although it has decried censorship in the past, Planned Parenthood has recently advocated for social media suppression of “misinformation,” including on X, formerly known as Twitter, on Tuesday.

Planned Parenthood experienced “outrage” over abortion and “sexual health” content censorship less than a decade ago and signed onto a letter calling information access a “human right” in 2022. More recently, however, it has taken action to push social media to censor what it considers to be misinformation, disinformation and hate speech.

“Social media platforms have a responsibility to combat hate speech and misinformation,” Planned Parenthood Action posted on Tuesday. “Users deserve to feel safe online — period.” (RELATED: Voter Groups, Funded By Liberal Megadonors, Launch Pressure Campaign For Meta To Censor Election Info)

Social media platforms have a responsibility to combat hate speech and misinformation. Users deserve to feel safe online — period. — Planned Parenthood Action (@PPact) August 8, 2023

Further, nonprofit Planned Parenthood South Atlantic signed onto a letter calling for social media platforms to censor “medical disinformation” in 2022. The letter states FDA-approved abortion drugs have “a long track record of scientific study and safety” and platforms like Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, TikTok and YouTube should censor information and ban accounts that purport “abortion disinformation.”

“Failing to use these medications properly puts people at risk of serious complications, even though the drugs are very safe when used as directed,” the letter states. “We urge your companies to take immediate action to remove medical misinformation and disinformation across all languages and to promote correct medical information.”

However, Planned Parenthood signed onto a letter about Facebook and Instagram parent company Meta censoring “reproductive health” information.”The signatories to this letter have followed reports that Meta has censored reproductive health and rights-related information in the United States, and we have analyzed how this may contravene Meta’s responsibility to respect human rights,” the letter states.

“All companies have a responsibility to respect human rights – including the right to health and access to information,” the letter adds.

Additionally, Planned Parenthood was “outrage[d]” when grocery store Albertsons removed copies of a magazine from thousands of locations over an article titled “Vagina 101” about “sexual health,” according to a 2014 post by the organization.

Similarly, it was outraged over NBC “silencing” content such as advertisements mentioning “abortion,” according to a 2014 press release by Planned Parenthood Action Fund. “A major television network like NBC should be helping move that conversation forward – instead, they’re apparently refusing to even take part,” a statement by then-president of the Planned Parenthood Action Fund read. “That’s unacceptable, and NBC should immediately establish clear standards that contribute to honest, accurate dialogue.”

Planned Parenthood did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

