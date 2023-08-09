Police Arrest And Charge Comedian With ‘Sex Offences’: REPORT

Police have reportedly arrested and charged comedian Hardeep Singh Kohli in connection with sex offense allegations.

The comedian and broadcaster was released and instructed to attend a future court date, Sky News reported Wednesday. Police Scotland confirmed the alleged offenses are “non-recent,” but did not offer any additional information or insight into this matter. This arrest comes roughly a month after it was rumored that the allegations were being investigated, according to Sky News.

Comedian Hardeep Singh Kohli charged with sex offences https://t.co/4OLedTheOm — BBC News (UK) (@BBCNews) August 9, 2023

“A 54-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with allegations of non-recent sexual offences,” Police Scotland said, according to Sky News. “A report of the circumstances has been submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.”

Kohli was a public figure that is recognized for presenting several programs for the BBC as well as for other broadcasters. He gained popularity after clinching the runner-up position in the 2006 edition of Celebrity MasterChef, according to BBC.

Many fans will also recognize Kohli as a contestant on Celebrity Big Brother in 2018.(RELATED: Jury Clears Kevin Spacey Of Sexual Assault Charges In UK)

The nature of the sexual assault allegations, including the number, age and identity of the accusers, was not revealed.

It’s unclear whether Kohli was released on his own recognizance, or someone posted bail on his behalf, the outlet noted. He has not yet addressed the matter publicly.