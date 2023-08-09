Trans Woman Demands ‘Her’ Testicles Back From Ex-Boyfriend

A transgender woman demanded “her” ex-boyfriend return “her” testicles from “his” fridge, according to the New York Post. A biological man filed an affidavit against “her” ex-boyfriend to reclaim possession of “her” refrigerated testicles.

My question is, why does the ex-boyfriend, who I’m assuming is actually a biological woman, why does this person want an ex’s testicles? I don’t even want an ex-boyfriend’s sock in my home, let alone his balls!

What is wrong with people?

Some of my favorite comments on this video come from users “Freedomisn’tfreeamerica7151” and “Annettehampton4126.” The first comment reads, “Honestly, I have no comment about this situation because it’s nuts.”

The other comment reads, “She’ll just have to grow a pair so she can physically get them back.”

Subscribe to The Reaction’s YouTube page here. (RELATED: Reacting To My Subscribers’ Comments)