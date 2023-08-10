Facing three indictments, and likely charges in Georgia, Donald Trump has never been more popular. With a commanding lead in the primary polls, it seems all but inevitable that he will once again be the Republican nominee in 2024. President Joe Biden could easily bring Trump’s momentum to a screeching halt — but it would require a level of political bravery that Biden has never once shown throughout his 50-year career.
Biden Could End Trump’s Campaign In One Bold Move, But He’s Too Afraid To Do It
ANALYSIS
(Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)
Gage Klipper Contributor
