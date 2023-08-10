Chicago’s Impending Hellscape Is A ‘Blueprint’ For the Left’s National Dreams

Chicagoans cheered when former Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s re-election campaign crashed and burned earlier this year. It was a good sign for Chicago — and the country — that the disgraced, left-wing radical failed to even make the run-off election. But those who hoped that new Mayor Brandon Johnson would return sanity to the city were woefully naive. The radicalism on display his Transition Report, if fully implemented, would have Chicagoans yearning for the tempered moderation of the Lightfoot era. It is not only a recipe for lawlessness in Chicago, but serves as a blueprint for leftist social engineering across the country.