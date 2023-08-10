Biden Says He’s Traveled ‘Tens Of Thousands Of Miles’ Across War Zones

President Joe Biden claimed Thursday that he traveled “tens of thousands of miles” in war zones while speaking to veterans in Utah.

Biden made the comments during a three-day trip to Arizona, New Mexico and Utah to tout his policy accomplishments, during which he signed an order declaring a national monument around the Grand Canyon Tuesday, barring new uranium mining projects. “There is no difference between having a mental health problem and breaking your arm or your leg,” Biden said. (RELATED: ‘What Are You Covering Up?’: Gold Star Parent Hints At Biden Admin Scrubbing Footage Of Kabul Bombing)

“No difference. And you should not be worried about, asking for help, any more than you would if you broke your leg. There‘s nothing to be ashamed of in seeking that help,” Biden continued. “Think about this: I don‘t know how many in my tens of thousands of miles that I‘ve traveled through war zones, I don‘t know anybody who would not wonder whether or not what these veterans have seen cause post-traumatic stress — its enormous. It‘s an enormous problem.”

Biden’s remarks followed a Monday forum held by Republican Rep. Darryl Issa of California family members of the servicemen killed in an Aug, 26, 2021 bombing as American forces were evacuating from Kabul blasted the Biden administration over the attack. The botched evacuation led to calls for Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Army Gen. Mark Milley to resign.

Biden also discussed his environmental policy during a Wednesday interview with The Weather Channel, where he said he wanted to shut down drilling for fossil fuels across the United States, “but I lost in court.”

