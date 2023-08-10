Kim Jong Un Announces Military, Weapons Boost For ‘Overwhelming’ Retaliation Against ‘Hostile Forces’

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un announced a significant boost in weapons production and military drills as the country makes “full preparations” for war, state media KCNA reported on Thursday.

Kim called on the North Korean military during a meeting of the Central Military Commission on Wednesday to run drills with the latest weapons and equipment to ensure his forces would display “maximum effect in combat,” according to KCNA. Kim also removed his top general, Chief of the General Staff Pak Su II, and replaced him with Vice Marshal Ri Yong Gil, who previously served as the country’s defense minister.

North Korean state media has stated that offensive battle plans and major military actions against South Korea were discussed at the enlarged Central Military Commission. pic.twitter.com/UMt4GF9RB9 — Global: Military-Info (@Global_Mil_Info) August 9, 2023

Kim’s calls for increased weapons production and military drills come ahead of a militia parade on Sept. 9, which marks the 75th anniversary of the founding of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea, Reuters reported. It also comes amid joint military drills between the United States and South Korea set to take place between Aug. 21 and 24. (RELATED: ‘Conversation’ Started With North Korea Over Fate Of US Soldier, UN Says)

Though the U.S. and South Korea weren’t mentioned by name, Kim and the Central Military Commission said that the increased military activity of “hostile forces” required an “overwhelming” response, according to KCNA.

Kim visited multiple missile and arms production facilities last week, and tested a variety of weapons himself, Reuters reported on Aug. 6.

The State Department did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

