Megyn Kelly Has No Doubt Media Suppressed Obama’s Writings Fantasizing About Gay Sex

Podcast host Megyn Kelly said she has no doubt corporate media suppressed reports of former President Barack Obama’s writings detailing his gay sex fantasies.

Biographer David Garrow said in a recent interview that Obama wrote in a letter to a then-girlfriend that he fantasized about having sex with the men. Garrow said the revelations, which were included in letters currently in the possession of Emory University, were not mentioned by any news outlets or the university itself.

Kelly weighed in on the claims, saying she’s not surprised corporate media tried to shield Obama from the revelations.

“You can bet everything that if Trump had some letter in which he talked about repeatedly fantasizing about having sex with men it would be everywhere. To me, as a member of the media this just seems like the media running cover for him on this is something that would be embarrassing potentially to him and they don’t want to embarrass Barack Obama,” Kelly said. (RELATED: ‘Punished By The State’: Megyn Kelly Presses DeSantis On His War Against Disney, Bud Light)

“To me it’s like the elevation of Barack Obama was important to the left in this country, it was important to them, it was, you’ve made this point too that they were working something out of their own about their own history, their own feelings on race and so on and factoring in you know, yes, point taken that Sheila is half Japanese too but also half dutch, so she looks white, so a white-ish ex-girlfriend, fantasizing about having gay sex that was not part of the program that no one would have any interest in that, they only wanted to elevate the 2004 Democratic National Convention speaker,” Kelly said.

Obama married his wife, former First Lady Michelle Obama, in 1992.