Autistic Teen Dragged From Home, Charged With Hate Crime For Saying Cop Looked Like Her Lesbian Grandma

Police arrested an autistic teenage girl for a “hate crime” after the teen said a female police officer looked like her lesbian grandmother in a video that has sparked outrage on social media.

The 16-year-old’s mother posted a video on social media depicting the interaction with police, garnering millions of views. The girl can be seen crying in a corner by a shoe rack while multiple officers state their intention to arrest the girl, despite her mother’s protests that she has autism.

“I’m telling you … she’s gonna be arrested,” one female officer says. (RELATED: Pediatricians Urge Medical Group To Reverse ‘Scientifically Unproven’ Transgender Guidelines)

“This is what police do when dealing with autistic children,” the mother wrote over her TikTok video. “My daughter told me the police officer looked like her nana, who is a lesbian. The officer took it the wrong way and said it was a homophobic comment (it wasn’t).”

“The officer then entered my home. My daughter was having panic attacks from being touched by them and they still continued to manhandle her.”

The girl was then dragged away by the officers, who held her by her arms. The mother said she attempted to explain to them that since her daughter suffers from “severe scoliosis and a twisted spine” being dragged in this manner would cause her extreme pain.

Police have addressed the incident in a press release, saying they were “reviewing the circumstances of this incident.”

“We have received a complaint in relation to this incident which is currently being assessed by West Yorkshire Professional Standards Directorate,” police said. “While that ongoing process and the active criminal investigation limit our ability to fully discuss the incident in detail, we feel it is important for people to have some context about the circumstances.”

Police said the girl was intoxicated and putting herself at risk, so they drove her back to her home.

“Upon returning her to the address, comments were made which resulted in the girl being arrested on suspicion of a homophobic public order offence. The nature of the comments made was fully captured on body-worn video,” police continued. “When the girl was eventually fit to be interviewed, that interview took place with an appropriate adult.”

The girl has since been released on bail, according to police.

“We are fully reviewing the circumstances of this incident and ask that people avoid reaching any conclusions about it solely on the basis of the social media video.”