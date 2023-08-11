Another California School District Approves Policy To Tell Parents If Child Is Trans

Another California school board voted Thursday to approve a policy that requires educators to notify parents if their child wishes to change their gender, according to The Sun.

In a 3-2 vote, the Murrieta Valley School Board decided to enact the transgender policy that was based on a similar resolution enacted in July by Chino Unified School District, another California school district, according to The Sun, an outlet based in San Bernardino County east of Los Angeles. Democratic Attorney General Rob Bonta announced he would be investigating Chino Unified School District for potential legal violations after the board voted to enact it. (RELATED: California School Board Sued Over Critical Race Theory Ban)

“I do think that passing it sends a strong signal to the community that we stand with parental rights,” Nicolas Pardue, a Murrieta Valley School Board member, said at the Thursday meeting, according to ABC 7.

Prior to the vote, California Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond emailed the board encouraging them to withdraw the policy, according to the Los Angeles Times. Thurmond was previously thrown out of the Chino Unified School Board meeting after he went over his allotted time during the public comment period, the New York Post reported.

“It’s not like these kids are not telling their parents that they’re LGBTQ, they are. If they don’t, they have a very good reason,” Nancy Young, a Murrieta Valley School Board member, told KTLA News. “I had another male student about five or six years ago who was openly gay. His parents told him to kill himself, and he had an older brother who did kill himself for exactly the same reason. So, these laws are there for a reason.”

School boards, parents and lawmakers throughout the country are debating whether policies should be enacted that notify parents if their child is transgender; in July, a California district judge dismissed a lawsuit that challenged a school district’s policy that hides students’ gender transitions from their parents. New Jersey’s attorney general filed a civil rights complaint in May against a school district that enacted a similar policy.

The Murrieta Valley School District did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

