Just 38% Of Dems Think America Has Made Significant Progress Toward Racial Equality Since 1963

Only 38% of Democrats surveyed think that America has made a “great deal” or “fair amount” of progress toward racial equality in the past 60 years, according to the Pew Research Center.

Among the remaining Democrats, 43% of respondents said that there was “some progress” made toward racial equality, while the other 19% said that there had been “not much/no progress at all,” according to a survey published Thursday by the Pew Research Center. Among Republicans, 67% said there had been a “great deal” or “fair amount” of progress made, and among the overall adult population, 52% believed the same.

White Americans were more likely to say there had been a “great deal” of progress with 58% agreeing, meanwhile only 30% of black Americans agreed with the statement. (RELATED: POLL: Over Half Of Americans Dissatisfied With Democracy)

Share of Americans who say there has been a great deal or a fair amount of progress on racial equality in the last 60 years, among those who identify with or lean to:

The Republican Party: 67%

When questioned as to whether the fight for racial equality had “gone far enough,” only 24% of Republican respondents said they believed the fight had “not gone far enough” while 78% of Democrat respondents held that sentiment, according to the survey. Among all adults, 52% said that the fight had “not gone far enough.”

When surveyed on the impact of Martin Luther King, 88% of Democrats said that MLK had a somewhat to very positive impact on the country as opposed to 76% of Republicans.

Pew Research Center surveyed a total of 5,073 adults across different racial and party backgrounds with a margin of error of 1.7 percentage points.

Democrats are beginning that black voters won’t turn out for President Joe Biden in 2024, according to previous reporting. A recent AP-NORC poll shows that black voters are feeling significantly less excited about voting for Biden in the next election.