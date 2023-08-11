House Oversight Chairman James Comer Calls Special Counsel Appointment Part Of A DOJ ‘Coverup’

House Committee on Oversight and Accountability Chairman James Comer released a statement Friday after Attorney General Merrick Garland announced the appointment of U.S. Attorney for Delaware David Weiss as special counsel for the Hunter Biden criminal investigation, calling it a Department of Justice (DOJ) “coverup.”

Shortly after Garland announced Weiss’s appointment as special counsel, Comer released a lengthy statement slamming the Attorney General and the DOJ for picking Weiss and said the Oversight Committee will continue their investigation into the Biden family.

“This move by Attorney General Garland is part of the Justice Department’s efforts to attempt a Biden family coverup in light of the House Oversight Committee’s mounting evidence of President Joe Biden’s role in his family’s schemes selling ‘the brand’ for millions of dollars to foreign nationals. The Justice Department’s misconduct and politicization in the Biden criminal investigation already allowed the statute of limitations to run with respect to egregious felonies committed by Hunter Biden. Justice Department officials refused to follow evidence that could have led to Joe Biden, tipped off the Biden transition team and Hunter Biden’s lawyers about planned interviews and searches, and attempted to sneakily place Hunter Biden on the path to a sweetheart plea deal,” Comer said in a statement.

NEW: House Committee on Oversight and Accountability Chairman James Comer (R-Ky.) has released the following statement on AG Merrick Garland designating David Weiss as special counsel for the Biden criminal investigation:@DailyCaller pic.twitter.com/iL4GBWZvIB — Henry Rodgers (@henryrodgersdc) August 11, 2023

“Let’s be clear what today’s move is really about. The Biden Justice Department is trying to stonewall congressional oversight as we have presented evidence to the American people about the Biden family’s corruption. The House Oversight Committee will continue to follow the Biden family’s money trail and interview witnesses to determine whether foreign actors targeted the Bidens, President Biden is compromised and corrupt, and our national security is threatened. We will also continue to work with the House Committees on Judiciary and Ways and Means to root out misconduct at the Justice Department and hold bad actors accountable for weaponizing law enforcement powers,” Comer added.

House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan had similar feelings about the announcement.

“David Weiss can’t be trusted and this is just a new way to whitewash the Biden family’s corruption. Weiss has already signed off on a sweetheart plea deal that was so awful and unfair that a federal judge rejected it. We will continue to pursue facts brought to light by brave whistleblowers as well as Weiss’s inconsistent statements to Congress,” Russell Dye, a Spokesperson for Jordan, told the Daily Caller.

NEW: “David Weiss can’t be trusted and this is just a new way to whitewash the Biden family’s corruption. Weiss has already signed off on a sweetheart plea deal that was so awful and unfair that a federal judge rejected it. We will continue to pursue facts brought to light by… — Henry Rodgers (@henryrodgersdc) August 11, 2023

According to Garland, Weiss told him Tuesday the investigation “reached the stage” where he should continue as a special counsel.

“The appointment of Mr. Weiss reinforces for the American people the department’s commitment to both independence and accountability in particularly sensitive matters,” Garland said during the announcement. “I am confident that Mr. Weiss will carry out his responsibility in an even-handed and urgent manner, and in accordance with the highest traditions of this department.”