‘I Don’t Trust It’: 2024 GOP Primary Field Responds To Special Counsel Appointment In Hunter Biden Probe

Several 2024 Republican presidential candidates reacted Friday to U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland’s appointment of U.S. Attorney David Weiss, the prosecutor investigating President Joe Biden’s son Hunter, to special counsel.

Garland appointed Weiss after the latter told him on Tuesday that he needed to continue investigating Hunter Biden with special counsel status. The GOP candidates hope that Weiss, an appointee of former President Donald Trump, could be an independent-thinker who can reveal the truth about the Biden family’s controversial business dealings, but were skeptic of Weiss’ impartiality.

“Crooked Joe Biden, Hunter Biden, and the entire Biden Crime Family have been protected by the Justice Department for decades even though there is overwhelming evidence and credible testimony detailing their wrongdoing of lying to the American people and selling out the country to foreign enemies for the Biden Cartel’s own financial gain,” a spokesperson for Trump told the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Weiss was heavily criticized for a plea agreement between the DOJ and Hunter Biden that included a pretrial diversion agreement which would have granted Hunter immunity from future prosecutions. The deal eventually collapsed after the intercession of Judge Maryellen Noreika.

“If this special counsel is truly independent — even though he failed to bring proper charges after a four year investigation and he appears to be trying to move the case to a more Democrat-friendly venue – he will quickly conclude that Joe Biden, his troubled son Hunter, and their enablers, including the media, which colluded with the 51 intelligence officials who knowingly misled the public about Hunter’s laptop, should face the required consequences,” the spokesperson added.

“I just heard news of the appointment of the Special Counsel in the matter involving President Biden’s son Hunter. To be honest with you, I can’t relate to what his son was doing when he was vice president. When I was vice president, my son was flying an F-35 for the Marine Corps defending this country,” Pence said in a statement. “I think it’s about time that we saw the appointment of a special counsel to get to the bottom of not only what Hunter Biden was doing, but what the Biden family was doing.”

🚨BREAKING🚨 AG Garland Holds Press Conference Announcing Special Counsel For Hunter Biden Investigation GARLAND: “I have concluded that it is in the public interest to appoint [Weiss] as Special Counsel.” pic.twitter.com/RwbMYFWW77 — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) August 11, 2023

Businessman Vivek Ramaswamy revisited a previous statement he made in late June where he called for the appointment of a special counsel to the case, and added, “It happened. Good. Now let’s see if it’s more than a fig leaf.”

“I am deeply skeptical of special counsels. We should dispense with the charade that a ‘special’ counsel is somehow unbiased or immune from the Administrative State’s corruption. It’s a lose-lose proposition: either the special counsel still reports to the attorney general and is bound by DOJ rules and policies in which case it’s a farce, or else the special counsel is entirely unaccountable which creates an Inspector Javert dilemma,” Ramaswamy wrote. “But there cannot be a two-tiered justice system in this country. If there’s a Trump-focused special counsel, there *must* be a Biden-focused special counsel too – to investigate mounting evidence of Biden’s potential criminal violations.”

Former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley was critical of the appointment, and argued the announcement is an attempt to distract the American people.

“I don’t trust it, I don’t think that the American people trust it, I don’t think that the American people trust the Department of Justice, or anything that this is going to do. I think that this was meant to be a distraction, it’s not a distraction,” Haley told Fox News. “I think the Bidens are on a sinking ship, and I think this is our opportunity to make sure not only that we get a new president in the White House, but that we go in and clean house in the Department of Justice while we are at it.”

Weiss allegedly told lawmakers in October 2022 that he did not have ultimate authority when it came to what charges should or shouldn’t be filed against Biden, an email presented by IRS Whistleblower Gary Shapley revealed.

Conservative radio personality Larry Elder mocked Garland’s appointment in a statement to the DCNF. (RELATED: Merrick Garland Appoints David Weiss As Special Counsel In Hunter Biden Investigation)

“Too little, too late,” said Elder. “O.J. will find the killer or killers of Ron and Nicole before the special counsel concludes the investigation.”

Though Weiss will have special counsel status in the Biden investigation, he will remain as U.S. Attorney for the District of Delaware.

“The appointment of Mr. Weiss reinforces for the American people the department’s commitment to both independence and accountability in particularly sensitive matters,” Garland said Friday. “I am confident that Mr. Weiss will carry out his responsibility in an even-handed and urgent manner, and in accordance with the highest traditions of this department.”

