‘I Would Be An Impossible Candidate … To Beat’: Longshot GOP Candidate Says He’d Win In A Landslide Against Biden

Miami Mayor Francis Suarez said that it would be “impossible” for President Joe Biden to beat him in a head-to-head race in 2024.

Suarez has consistently received 1 or 0 percent in many GOP primary polls and is facing an uphill battle against the GOP field, including fellow Florida contenders Gov. Ron DeSantis and former President Donald Trump. Despite this, Suarez told Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds at the Iowa State Fair Friday that he is very confident in his chances in a general election. (RELATED: GOP Presidential Longshot Under Fire After Massive Super PAC Donation From Business With Alleged China Ties)

“I have absolutely no doubt that I would be an impossible candidate for the Democrats to beat because I happen to have three core constituencies that if they were to lose, they would lose the election by a landslide,” Suarez told a crowd of Iowa voters. “It would be like an incredible electoral college victory. If we could win Hispanics, if we could win the urban voters, which I’ve done already, and young voters, it would be game over.”

.@NYTimes/@SienaResearch Iowa 2024 GOP Caucus Poll: Donald Trump 44%

Ron DeSantis 20%

Tim Scott 9%

Vivek Ramaswamy 5%

Nikki Haley 4%

Mike Pence 3%

Doug Burgum 1%

Chris Christie <1%

Larry Elder <.5%

Will Hurd <.5%

Asa Hutchinson <.5%

Perry Johnson 0%

Francis Suarez 0% 7/28-8/1 pic.twitter.com/0BQTGL5XNt — Aron Goldman (@ArgoJournal) August 4, 2023

Suarez went on to say that there was no “place in the U.S.” that Democrats can win and argued that he had a proven track record showing his connection with voters.

“I think also we need to think about where the country is going and when you think about your children you have to think who is the best person to lead us into that future,” Suarez said.

The SOS America Pac criticized polls on Aug. 11 for not including Suarez in their polling, according to Florida Politics. Suarez told Iowans after his chat with Reynolds that polling was something he was concerned about and that it was “critical for his candidacy” that he be listed alongside the others.

“I’m not 100% known like some of the other candidates, right, so for me, I need to take every opportunity to talk to the American people,” Suarez told reporters. “It’s hard to make a polling threshold if you’re not even included in the poll, so I do have concerns about that.”

