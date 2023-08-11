Kari Lake Calls Out NYT Reporter Over ‘Two Genders’ While Milking Cow

Former Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake was seen giving a New York Times reporter an anatomy lesson Friday at the Iowa State Fair while milking a cow.

Lake turned to the crowd watching her milk a cow asking, “Which one of you is from the New York Times,” according to a clip on Twitter of the interaction. A reporter raised her hand and identified herself, saying she just “takes pictures,” before Lake asked if she knew that there were only “two genders.” (RELATED: Federal Judge Halts State Law Banning Boys From Girls’ Bathrooms)

“There’s only two genders and they know that in Iowa,” Lake said. “I challenge the New York Times reporter and the Washington Post reporter to try to milk a cow and then try to milk a bull and see how that goes.”

“I’ve milked a cow,” the Times reporter replied, to which Lake chuckled in response.

Kari Lake milks a cow in Iowa and turns to New York Times reporter and says: “You know there are only two genders, right?” NYT Reporter *shrugs* Kari Lake: “The New York Times should try to milk a cow and then try and milk a bull and see how that goes.” 😂🤣😂 pic.twitter.com/RI1nRAh6GJ — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) August 11, 2023

Lake is at the state fair campaigning for former President Donald Trump, touting that she and her team had gotten “hundreds” of Iowa voters to caucus for him, according to a post on her Twitter account. Trump is expected to arrive at the fair around 1 p.m. Saturday after an event at the Des Moines airport at 10 a.m. after snubbing an invite for Iowa Gov. Kim Reynold’s ‘Fireside Chats’ being held this weekend.

The Iowa legislature banned child sex-change treatments in March, banning the administration of puberty blockers and any procedures that would “alter the appearance of, or affirm the minor’s perception of, the minor’s gender or sex if that appearance or perception is inconsistent with the minor’s sex [at birth].”

