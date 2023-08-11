REPORT: Ex-NFL Player Clyde ‘Peter’ Hall Admits To Judge He Tried To Sell Fentanyl While On ‘Compassionate Release’

Former New York Giants player Clyde “Peter” Hall pleaded guilty Thursday to attempting to distribute fentanyl-laced drugs, the New York Post reported.

Clyde was allegedly caught by an informant working with the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) trying to sell six kilograms of cocaine outside his Harlem apartment April 24, 2021. Hall was previously serving a 20-year prison sentence for financial fraud crimes, but was let out during the COVID-19 pandemic on compassionate release. (EXCLUSIVE: Mike Lawler’s New Bill Would Impose Attempted Murder Charges On Fentanyl Traffickers)

“I was a professional athlete. All my life, I have lived by the standards,” Hall told Judge Mary Kay Vyskocil, according to the New York Post. “So the answer is yes, I knew what I was doing against the law.”

Ex-NY Giant Clyde ‘Peter’ Hall admits to trying to sell fentanyl-laced drugs https://t.co/vHAmQUP9EH pic.twitter.com/ef6rCWvAoY — New York Post (@nypost) August 10, 2023

Authorities then raided Hall’s apartment, discovering around seven kilos of cocaine.

Hall was facing the possibility of life in prison for the narcotics distribution charge before taking the plea deal Thursday. He pleaded guilty to intent to distribute 40 grams of a controlled substance containing fentanyl, which is a possible sentence of 11 to 14 years in prison.

The former NFL player is 84 years old.

“Clyde accepted full responsibility for his role. Despite his age, we remain hopeful that he will not have to live out the rest of his life in prison,” Hall’s attorney, Jason Goldman, said.

Hall briefly played for the Giants in the 1960s, participating in 12 games for the Giants in 1961. He caught two passes for 22 yards in the only season he played in the NFL.

He is scheduled to be sentenced Dec. 5.