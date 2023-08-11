Disney Partners With Gender-Fluid TikToker To Market Girls’ Clothing

Disney Style partnered with TikTok influencer Seann Altman, a biological male who identifies as gender fluid, to market little girls’ attire on social media.

Per our usual arrangement, here’s a biological man getting the opportunity to model women’s clothing instead of a woman modeling women’s clothing.

This person doesn’t even purport to be a woman, just a gender-fluid, dress-loving man. It’s not computing for me.

Subscribe to The Reaction’s YouTube page here. (RELATED: Massachusetts Reportedly Bars Catholic Couple From Fostering Kids)