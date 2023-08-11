Sacha Baron Cohen Announces His Return As Ali G

Variety announced Thursday that Sacha Baron Cohen is reprising his infamous character Ali G.

Baron Cohen is said to be working on a new stand-up tour featuring Ali G, according to Variety. Although a new movie is absolutely not in development, sources stressed to the outlet, Baron Cohen is doing everything in his power to re-hone the character while the writer and actor strikes continue.

“As a SAG and WGA member, he is supporting the ongoing strike alongside his fellow writers and actors,” a source close to the character actor told Variety. (RELATED: Georgia Lawmaker Who Said ‘N-Word,’ Exposed Bare Butt In Baron Cohen’s Show Resigns)

Ali G made a brief reappearance at The Comedy Store, in Sydney, Australia, in 2021, flying all the way from Staines during the pandemic (just kidding, Baron Cohen’s wife is Australian so he probably lives there). “I just wanted to get on stage and muck around and see what Ali G would be like with a crowd,” the comedian said at the time. “It was really good fun.”

2023 is Ali G’s official 25-year anniversary, having first made his appearance on “The 11 O’Clock Show” in 1998. He went on to become an international sensation, always holding a special place in the hearts and minds of the British public, who all grew up around someone just like Ali G.

Here is one of his most iconic moments on “Parkinson:”