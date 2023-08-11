Woman Bullied In Viral Post Helps Homeless People Through Small Business

A woman featured in a viral Tuesday Twitter post that mocked her appearance and personality turns out to be a small business owner who helps the homeless in her community, according to Daily Wire reporter Megan Basham.

Twitter user and podcast host Josh Lekach uploaded one of Caitlin Campbell’s TikToks with the comment “What is this phenotype? Nickelodeon and it’s [sic] consequences.” The video showed Campbell serving drinks for Street Brew, the coffee business she co-founded that helps “the homeless get back on their feet, particularly through job training and employment,” Basham reported. (RELATED: Alaska Mayor Mulls Shipping Off Homeless To Liberal City)

What is this phenotype? Nickelodeon and it’s consequences pic.twitter.com/ipmp91hBmK — 🌴 Josh Lekach 🌴 (@JoshLekach) August 8, 2023

After receiving backlash, the poster doubled down on his caption.

“But something seems off, like she’s overcompensating for something and, as a result, comes off as extremely cartoony (hence nickelodeon),” Lekach wrote.

A portion of Street Brew’s proceeds go toward helping the homeless by providing “job skills, housing, and a bank account,” according to Basham.

“We are a counter-culture initiative that recognizes the less fortunate members of our society. Our desire is to inspire others to partner with us in our social justice movement that addresses the needs of those who need a helping hand to change their circumstances,” according to the Street Brew website.

Caitlin left Ontario to attend Liberty University in Lynchburg, Virginia, and previously worked at Waymaker Church and Passion to Reach Ministries before starting Street Brew with her father, Basham reported.