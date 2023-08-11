County Holds Expungement Fair, Clearing Criminal Offenses For Over 100 People

A district attorney’s office held an expungement fair in August at a community college in Kansas City, clearing past criminal offenses for more than 100 people, according to KMBC.

The Wyandotte County District Attorney’s office organized the event, which aimed to help former convicts secure greater access to employment, housing and education, KMBC reported.

‘It’s a wonderful thing’: Over 100 residents get past offenses expunged at Wyandotte County expungement fair https://t.co/Sa0EFBrzoH — KMBC (@kmbc) August 10, 2023

“It’s a wonderful thing. I’m very pleased for what they are doing for us, and I thank KCK for all this,” James Sutton said, who faced drug-related charges and minor infractions nearly two decades ago.

While individuals who committed violent crimes like murder and rape were excluded from expungement, those with past convictions such as drug charges, DUIs, traffic offenses and some juvenile infractions were eligible, KMBC noted.

“Expungement in the state of Kansas allows them to do interviews and fill out forms and applications and have that box checked where it says you are not a felon,” criminal defense attorney Zack Anthony explained, according to Fox 4 News.

“Everybody benefits from this,” Anthony added, per KMBC. “These people have done their time, and their conviction is past. They have a right to move on with their life.”