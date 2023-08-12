Ramaswamy Raps To Eminem’s ‘Lose Yourself’ To Cheering Iowa Voters

Republican presidential hopeful Vivek Ramaswamy performed rapper Eminem’s “Lose Yourself” in front of an enthusiastic crowd in Iowa on Saturday.

Ramaswamy was asked by Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds of Iowa during her Fairside Chat series about his approach to working with young people. Ramaswamy told her that he was encouraged to see so many young people attending the event, and that one of his favorite songs was from Eminem, before later performing an impromptu concert. (RELATED: Ramaswamy Says His Administration Will Sign ‘Declaration Of Independence’ From Communist China)

Reynolds said with a laugh that she would have to look up the song and that Ramaswamy was clearly in touch with his generation. The GOP presidential candidate cracked a joke beforehand that many people considered him too young at 37 to be president of the United States, and that he was glad to have turned 38 this month.

Connecting with young people is one of the most important parts of his campaign, Ramaswamy said. The presidential candidate also explained to Reynolds that he believed in the young people of this country, but that they needed to learn about civics in the same way that immigrants “like my parents did.”

The RealClearPolitics average indicated that Ramaswamy has 6.1% support in the 2024 primary, according to polls conducted between July 12 and August 7.

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.