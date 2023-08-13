Man Allegedly Shoves 84-Year-Old Grandmother Off Bus, Good Samaritans Step In To Help

An 84-year-old woman suffered serious injuries after she was allegedly shoved off a bus near South Los Angeles Saturday, according to Fox 11 Los Angeles.

The suspect allegedly pushed the victim out of the bus onto the sidewalk at a bus stop in the 2400 block of Vermont Avenue in South Los Angeles’ University Park neighborhood, Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) officials said, according to the outlet. (RELATED: ‘Flew Out Of His Seat’: Bus Collision Leaves 1 Dead, 13 Injured)

The grandmother was left with injuries all over her body. The suspect also reportedly spat on her as she fell flat on the ground when she was shoved off the bus, witnesses said. Good samaritans stepped in to help the elderly woman.

“The lady was just kind of pushed out of the bus,” Jonathan, a witness of the alleged attack, said Tuesday, according to Fox News. “She just smacked right into the concrete.”

A man pretending to help the victim allegedly tried to steal her purse before two bystanders prevented him from doing so, Jonathan claimed, according to the outlet

“These days it’s crazy. You just don’t know where you’re going to be safe,” Jonathan said.

The suspect, known frequently to the area, has not yet been named by law enforcement. However, LAPD investigators revealed that the suspect is a female who was arrested the same day as the incident, the outlet reported

The victim’s family claims she is experiencing plenty of pain as she struggled to remember the incident.

“It’s sickening. This action was very malicious and intentional and there’s nothing right about this act,” a family member of the victim said.