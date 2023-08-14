Grand Jury Hands Up 10 Indictments In 2020 Georgia Election Case

The grand jury hearing evidence relating to former President Donald Trump’s alleged efforts to overturn the 2020 Georgia presidential election returned 10 indictments Monday night.

The Fulton County grand jury handed up the decision at 8:58 p.m. The judge has not yet revealed who is indicted and what the charges are, but the clerk stated a press conference may happen late Monday night.

The investigation into Trump’s efforts in Georgia began over two years ago, with District Attorney Fani T. Willis launching a probe into the former president’s conversation with Georgia’s Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger.

In the Jan. 2, 2021, phone conversation, Trump allegedly told Raffensperger “to find” enough votes for him to win in the state, according to a transcript published by the Washington Post.

“I just want to find 11,780 votes,” Trump allegedly told Raffensperger. In Georgia, Trump lost to Joe Biden by 11,779 — one less vote than the number Trump requested.

Trump has characterized the phone call as “perfect.”

On Monday, Trump maintained he did not “tamper with the election,” arguing that those who “tampered with it were the ones that rigged it.”

“Like Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg, Deranged Jack Smith, and New York AG Letitia James, Fulton County, GA’s radical Democrat District Attorney Fani Willis is a rabid partisan who is campaigning and fundraising on a platform of prosecuting President Trump through these bogus indictments. Ripping a page from Crooked Joe Biden’s playbook, Willis has strategically stalled her investigation to try and maximally interfere with the 2024 presidential race and damage the dominant Trump campaign. All of these corrupt Democrat attempts will fail,” the Trump campaign said in a statement.