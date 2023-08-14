‘They Think It’s Racist’: Leo Terrell Accuses Elected Officials Of Surrendering To Rampant Crime

Fox News contributor Leo Terrell accused elected officials in San Francisco, California, of “surrendering” to the left by allowing rampant crime to overtake the city.

Terrell, a civil rights attorney and California native, said the cities are diminishing from soft-on-crime policies as Democratic leaders accuse the criminal justice system of being racist. San Francisco officials reportedly recommended that government employees work from home for safety purposes.

“It’s a surrender. The federal government could protect that building,” Terrell said. “They could protect the outlying area if they wanted to, but basically, let’s be very honest. George Soros’ money is more important than public safety. San Francisco’s city is in total chaos because of crime. Because the George Soros money and the progressive left wants to dismantle the criminal justice system. They think it’s racist! You cannot tell me that law enforcement cannot stop this crime. The crimes are going on around the government building and in San Francisco.”

“But they allow that to happen because they believe the criminal justice system is racist. That’s not true but it’s the selling point and again, George Soros’ money,” he continued.

WATCH:

San Francisco has more than 7,700 homeless residents and pours $160 million annually into permanent housing programs to provide shelter for them. Residents have reportedly complained of the inconveniences brought forth by the large homeless population, among them being defecation, harassment, open-air drug use, frequent car break-ins and theft.

Terrell said he left the Democratic Party three years ago because they “abandoned law and order.” He also argued the cities are under the control of the far left. (RELATED: ‘They’re Being Punished For Hard Work’: Leo Terrell Sounds Off On Affirmative Action)

“This is not the Democratic Party that I used to belong to, and basically what has happened is London Breed, Karen Bass, the mayor in Chicago, the mayor in LA, they are catering to the extreme left,” he said. “I mean, you’re gonna do these stories over and over and over and over again because these Democratic cities are basically in the control of the progressive left, and it’s forced people like myself who have been born and raised in California to consider moving. When you walk out your door and see people sleeping on the streets, you have lost a quality of life.”