Man Arrested After Breaking Into Utah Church, Making Himself Chicken Nuggets

Police arrested a Utah man for burglary Saturday after he broke into a church and cooked himself some chicken nuggets he found in the fridge, multiple reports say.

Officers charged Daniel Coleman, 49, with third-degree felony burglary charges after he broke into a meetinghouse belonging to The Church of Jesus Christ of the Latter Day Saints, local outlet KSLTV reported, citing the affidavit from the Provo Police Department.

“Because Coleman unlawfully entered a church building without a legitimate reason to be there, and because he admitted to taking food that wasn’t his from the church building, he has been arrested and booked under the following charge: burglary,” the arresting documents read, according to KUTV.

A witness saw Coleman enter the church after spotting him “wandering through the neighborhoods in the area, looking into cars and backyards,” according to the affidavit. (RELATED: Man Baptizes Himself While Allegedly Robbing Church)

When officers arrived at the church, they found Coleman rummaging through kitchen cabinets and putting a bag of chicken nuggets back into the refrigerator, KSLTV reported. Police also caught him taking “3-4 chicken nuggets from a microwave and … eating them,” according to the affidavit.

The man was taken into police custody without any issue, where he admitted to finding the chicken nuggets in the refrigerator and eating them.

