Third-Party Group Clinches Ballot Access In 10 States

Centrist organization No Labels announced Monday it has secured ballot access for a 2024 third-party bid in ten states, according to a press release.

No Labels is pitching its third-party candidate as an “insurance policy” in the event that there’s another matchup between President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump in 2024. With a 4-1 affirmative vote by North Carolina’s Board of Elections Sunday, the state joined Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Florida, Nevada, North Carolina, Oregon, South Dakota and Utah in granting the “unity ticket” ballot access, according to the press release. (RELATED: ‘Destroy Joe Biden’: Liberals, Pro-Dem Groups Fret That Third-Party Ticket Could Hand 2024 Election To Trump)

“The No Labels movement winning ballot access in 10 states is a milestone and there are many more to come, because the American people so clearly want more choices on the ballot in 2024,” Pat McCrory, former North Carolina governor and national co-chair of No Labels, said in a statement. “Our message of commonsense resonates in communities across the nation.”

Admiral Dennis Blair, No Labels Party of North Carolina Chair, statement on today’s NC State Board of Elections vote: “It’s a great day for democracy in the Tar Heel State. (1/3) — No Labels (@NoLabelsOrg) August 14, 2023

No Labels is seeking a third-party ticket because it believes Biden and Trump represent the most extreme ends of their respective parties. The centrist organization has suggested if the former president isn’t the Republican nominee in 2024, it will not run a candidate.

The RealClearPolitics (RCP) average for a 2024 national Republican and Democratic primary, based on the most recent polling, indicates that Trump and Biden are leading their fields by 37.9 points and 50.3 points, respectively.

Democrats are increasingly worried that such a third-party bid from No Labels would siphon off more votes from Biden than the Republican nominee, and could hand the White House back to the GOP next year.

West Virginia Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin, who has yet to announce a run for reelection, has been floated as a possible contender for the ticket, as well as former Maryland Republican Gov. Larry Hogan and former Utah Republican Gov. Jon Huntsman.

