Woman Claims She Rented Out Theater To Avoid COVID In 2023

An Oregon-based woman claimed in a viral TikTok video that she rented out a theater to watch “Barbie” with what she considers to be adequate COVID-19 precautions.

According to this woman, she rented out a movie theater for just 20 people, even though the theater could seat approximately 45. Each person was required to wear a N-95 mask, and no concessions were allowed in the theater.

If you’re going to make me sit through three hours of woke Barbie and transgender Barbie and America-hating Barbie preaching at me, I’m certainly not doing that from the confines of a mask.

I’m taking a hard pass on this one!

Subscribe to The Reaction’s YouTube page here. (RELATED: Debunking CNN’s Garbage Report)