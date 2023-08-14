Karine Jean-Pierre Responds To Appointment Of Special Counsel In Hunter Biden Investigation

The White House responded to the appointment of a special counsel in the investigation into Hunter Biden on Monday, saying President Joe Biden “loves his son” and that the White House “hasn’t been involved.”

Attorney General Merrick Garland appointed David Weiss — the federal prosecutor leading the federal investigation into Hunter Biden — as special counsel on Friday. Weiss was appointed by former President Donald Trump as U.S. attorney in 2018, and he began investigating the first son in 2019. (RELATED: Legal Experts Say Weiss’ Appointment As Special Counsel Shields Investigation From Congressional Inquiries)

“This case was handled independently by the Justice Department under leadership of a Trump-appointed U.S. attorney. As you all know, this is consistent with what the president has been saying for a long while now going way back to his campaign days that he would restore the Department of Justice independence from political interference from the White House. And this is — want to make sure that we continue that, since the White House hasn’t been involved, just to be clear again,” White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said at a press conference Monday.

“I will say this — and you’ve heard this from the president — is that he loves his son and he is proud of him overcoming his addiction and how he’s continuing to build his life,” Jean-Pierre added.

The president has avoided all shouted press questions on the matter since the special counsel’s appointment.

Internal Revenue Service (IRS) whistleblower Gary Shapley testified to the House Ways and Means Committee that Weiss was denied the power to charge Hunter Biden in California and Washington, D.C. Weiss and Garland have both said that the U.S. attorney had the ultimate authority on the case.

Hunter Biden’s legal team attempted to enter into a plea deal with the Department of Justice (DOJ) over tax misdemeanors and a charge relating to illegal gun possession. The deal imploded during his hearing on July 26, and prosecutors said Friday that a trial is likely given the negotiations being at an “impasse.”