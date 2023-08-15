Judge Upholds Biden Plan To Wipe Out Student Loan Debt For Nearly 1 Million Americans

A federal judge dismissed a lawsuit that would have prevented $39 billion in student loan forgiveness for more than 800,000 borrowers.

Judge Thomas Ludington from the Eastern District of Michigan’s Northern Division issued a ruling Monday that a lawsuit from the Cato Institute and the Mackinac Center for Public Policy lacked standing and would therefore be dismissed, according to the court document. The New Civil Liberties Alliance (NCLA) filed a lawsuit Aug. 4 on behalf of the two organizations against the U.S. Department of Education and Department of Education Secretary Miguel Cardona after it was revealed $39 billion in student debt would automatically be forgiven for more than 804,000 borrowers.

“Three days after filing their Complaint, Plaintiffs filed an ex parte motion for a temporary restraining order, seeking to prevent the Department from crediting qualifying borrowers’ accounts under the Adjustment,” the ruling form Ludington read. “But Plaintiffs have not shown a redressable injury caused by Defendants, so their Complaint will be dismissed without prejudice for lacking Article III standing and their motion will be denied as moot.” (RELATED: Experts Warn Against Biden Circumventing Supreme Court On Student Debt)

A federal judge dismissed a lawsuit Monday from conservative groups looking to block student loan forgiveness for some 804,000 borrowers. https://t.co/PTzvEJL90Q — Axios (@axios) August 14, 2023

At the end of June, the Biden administration adopted a program called Saving on a Valuable Education (SAVE) Plan, which allows certain borrowers to alter repayment plans and was the target of the organization’s lawsuit.

Under the SAVE Plan, a “12-month ‘on-ramp’ to repayment” would be implemented, which would allow borrowers who may have missed a monthly payment between Oct. 1, 2023, and Sept. 30, 2024, to not be considered “delinquent, reported to credit bureaus, placed in default, or referred to debt collection agencies,” according to the White House website.

Ludington’s ruling comes after the Supreme Court ruled 6-3 June 30 that in the case of Biden v. Nebraska, the Biden administration had adopted an unlawfully broad interpretation of the Higher Education Relief Opportunities for Students (HEROES) Act of 2003 in order to forgive student debt loans. In the case, the Supreme Court found that the DOE could not forgive $10,000 in student loan debt for borrowers and needed congressional approval to do so.