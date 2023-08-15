Janet Yellen Says She Ate ‘Hallucinogenic’ Mushrooms On Chinese Diplomatic Trip

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said Monday that she ate “hallucinogenic” mushrooms at a restaurant during a recent diplomatic trip to China.

Yellen was unaware that the mushrooms she ate on the July trip to China had hallucinogenic impacts and did not find out until after eating them, she stated in an interview with CNN host Erin Burnett on Monday. Yellen laughed about the incident, adding someone else ordered it for her and that it was a tasty meal but did not induce any psychoactive effects.

“You ordered a mushroom dish that contains apparently what are considered magic mushrooms, mushrooms that can be hallucinogenic … What was it like, the mushroom experience?” Burnett asked.

Yellen laughed and explained she went with a large group and someone else arranged the dinner and did the ordering.

“There was a delicious mushroom dish,” Yellen told Burnett. “I was not aware that these mushrooms had hallucinogenic properties. I learned that later.”

“Later like when you were sleeping and having visions?” Burnett asked.

Yellen laughed more, stating she read that if the mushrooms are prepared correctly, they do not have any hallucinogenic effects. She said she was certain the “very good restaurant” cooked them properly. (RELATED: ‘Shows Weakness’: Janet Yellen Fumbles Etiquette In China Visit)

Yellen ate magic mushrooms in China. She claims she had no idea they were psychedelics. “I was not aware that these mushrooms had hallucinogenic properties.” pic.twitter.com/VLLAoLQzfX — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) August 15, 2023

Yellen was a huge fan of the mushrooms, the restaurant posted on Chinese social media platform Weibo, CNN previously reported.

“Our staff said she loved mushrooms very much,” the restaurant stated. “She ordered four portions of jian shou qing (a Yunnan wild mushroom species). It was an extremely magical day.”

The Treasury Department did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

