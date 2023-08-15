‘They Will Come After You’: Josh Hawley Says New Trump Charges Just Part Of Larger Democrat Effort To Stay In Power

Republican Missouri Sen. Josh Hawley ripped the new indictment against former President Donald Trump on Tuesday’s edition of “The Ingraham Angle.”

Fox Host Laura Ingraham claimed that Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis has indicated she will seek “higher bonds” and “mugshots” upon processing. (RELATED: Trump Indicted In Georgia Election Interference Case)

“What this tells me is that this is the latest effort to keep the ruling party in power, Laura. That’s what this is about. This is indictment like what, number 200?” Hawley said. “What’s clear about this is — this is an effort by the ruling party, the Democrat Party, across states, in the federal government, to make sure that anyone who criticizes them gets indicted.”

He stated that the indictments are not just limited to Trump, but also extend to Catholics, pro-life demonstrators, peaceful protestors, and concerned parents at school board meetings.

“I never thought we’d see any of this in American history. We’ve seen all of it in just the last couple of years,” he said. “And the common thread is, if you challenge them, if you challenge the ruling party, the ruling elites, they will use the force of law against you.”

He accused Democrats of attempting to “rig an election in real time” to guarantee a Democratic victory in 2024.

Ingraham chimed in that Democrats wouldn’t “have much of a problem” with a “different type of Republican” who doesn’t “rattle the cage.” Hawley claimed that Trump’s current legal struggles are the result of him challenging the Washington consensus on foreign policy issues such as Ukraine and the “globalist agenda” on economic issues such as trade.

“Trump challenged all of that. And the message is, if you challenge them on this stuff, if you challenge them on these policies they hold dear, they will come after you,” Hawley concluded.

Trump was indicted on Monday over allegedly attempting to overturn Georgia’s 2020 presidential election results.