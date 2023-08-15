‘Just Shocking’: Airboats Collide During Everglades Tour, Leaving 13 Hospitalized

Two charter boats collided in the Florida Everglades on Monday, injuring more than two dozen people.

Tragedy occurred at the recreational park Wild Florida, located just South of Orlando, when two boats struck one another, leaving 13 people hospitalized, two of whom were in need of immediate medivac, according to WESH 2. All water activities at the park have been suspended.

#USCG investigators from #PortCanaveral are responding to an incident on Cypress Lake in Kenansville, FL, involving two airboats colliding. Approximately 30 people were involved, and 13 injuries were reported. @MyFWC & @OsceolaSheriff were the responding agencies. pic.twitter.com/N9T2jszq9c — USCGSoutheast (@USCGSoutheast) August 14, 2023

“It’s just shocking,” Ericka Worthen, a mother at the park, told WESH 2. Worthen and her family were considering taking a boat tour before the crash took place, she told the outlet.

“It’s scary. Very scary,” Worthen said. “But my son, he was a little scared, so I was like, maybe next time.”

A total of 28 people were injured during the incident, per Spectrum News 13.

“We would like to apologize to all visitors involved and pray for a speedy recovery for all injured parties,” said in a statement to WESH 2. “We are cooperating fully with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, the U.S. Coast Guard and other state and local authorities as they conduct an official investigation of the incident. We are also conducting our own internal investigation to determine the cause of the incident. Wild Florida prides itself on not just having U.S. Coast Guard-approved airboats but also hiring licensed Master Captains who elevate our safety protocols.” (RELATED: Professors, Students Sue To Block DeSantis Law Barring DEI Funding In Higher Ed)

The Daily Caller reached out to the Coast Guard’s 7th District, which is carefully monitoring the investigation, but did not receive any update. The 7th District said it plans to post updates to its Twitter account as soon as they become available.