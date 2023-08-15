Lexington police in Kentucky arrested and charged a man with “terroristic threatening” in the second degree after he targeted a local Jewish student center, according to the Lexington Herald-Leader.

Sendil Nathan reportedly made multiple threats to the Chabad Jewish Student Center at the University of Kentucky, which is not officially affiliated with the school, that police determined targeted the Jewish faith and consisted of hate speech, according to the Lexington Herald-Leader. The department announced Monday that they were charging the 58-year-old and booked him in the Fayette County Detention Center with a $10,000 bond. (RELATED: Philadelphia DA Charges ‘Aspiring’ 17-Year-Old Terrorist Affiliated With Al-Qaida)

The center released a statement Monday on its Facebook page condemning the incident, and noted that the “The threats did not have their desired effect.”

“Our community is not intimidated. Activities at Chabad will continue as usual, in communication with law enforcement,” the post reads. “In response to this incident, Chabad is announcing its plans for a new and permanent Jewish Center, the first of its kind in the area … We would like to express our gratitude to Lexington Police Dept, for their committed response. This week’s Torah Portion, Shoftim, sets the biblical precedent for Policemen and Judges who will uphold Just Laws. the dedication of the LPD is an example of such policing.”

The police began investigating after a rabbi called to report that someone had made several threats to the center, according to the Lexington Herald-Leader. Nathan also reportedly made several threats to an unnamed local religious leader, in addition to the center.

Jay Blanton, a UK spokesperson, said the university had just learned about the situation Monday but that “no one should be subject to threats, discrimination or intimidation,” according to a statement provided to the Lexington Herald-Leader.

“As the Chabad Center is not affiliated with the institution and is located off campus, our understanding is that Lexington police are investigating,” Blanton said.

The department and the UK did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

