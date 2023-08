Heroic police officers rescued a man trapped inside a pickup truck engulfed in flames.

Officers immediately rushed to save an unconscious man caught inside a truck surrounded by flames. The officers acted swiftly to help the man who had been suffering from a seizure.

Police bodycam footage caught the incredible moment from May 24, 2021.

Watch firearms instructor Leon Spears break down the officers’ heroic response in the latest “Behind the Blue Line” episode here.

WATCH: