Watch This Stunning Video Of The Perseid Meteor Shower

The BBC shared an enchanting video of the Perseid meteor shower Tuesday.

The Perseids hit Earth on Saturday night, illuminating the sky with the burning trails of cosmic debris. Landscape photographer and astrophotographer Callum White watched the light show over the River Wye in Wales. White managed to capture all of the meteors he saw for himself, along with a number that were only visible on the camera.

“Although the cloud rolled in and out throughout, I saw quite a few meteors and the camera captured even more,” White told the BBC. White shot 350 pictures to create the beautiful timelapse, which the BBC shared on its Twitter account Tuesday morning.

🌠Perseid meteor shower caught on camera over the Wye Valley Callum White spent three hours on Saturday night watching the sky over the River Wye, taking 350 pictures to make this stunning timelapse Photo gallery: https://t.co/eS5vIrZKGu pic.twitter.com/n9XfkJuOb5 — BBC Wales News (@BBCWalesNews) August 15, 2023

While the meteor shower is supposedly meant to continue through Aug. 24, unless you’re well out into the sticks a majority of this incredible show will be hidden from your view. (RELATED: Earth Has A Blind Spot In Our Planetary Threat Detection System)

Users shared a slew of gorgeous photographs of the shower online. This one, where a meteor skims across the Milky Way, is a personal favorite.

The 2023 shower peaked around Aug. 12-13, but it’ll almost definitely be back again in 2024. The biggest shower anticipated in the near future will occur in 2028, according to Space.