Skittles Blasted For Controversial New Packaging

Skittles is facing backlash for its new pro-LGBTQ messaging and branding, per the New York Post.

The company created Pride-themed bags that showcase the transgender flag and slogans like “Black Trans Lives Matter” and “Joy is resistance.” The design comes from a collaboration with the Gay & Lesbian Alliance Against Defamation (GLAAD).

GLAAD has partnered with the candymaker for four years, but this year the packaging was deemed too controversial. People are calling for a boycott of Skittles, similar to the one against Bud Light. (RELATED: REPORT: Bud Light Sales Continue To Tumble, Expected To Be Dethroned ‘A Lot Sooner Than Anyone Had Ever Thought’)

