Police Say Man Shot Girlfriend For Going To A Party, After Telling Her ‘There Would Be Trouble’ If She Attended

A Utah man was charged Tuesday after allegedly shooting his girlfriend in the leg for going to a party without him, KSL reported.

Fahd Mahdi, 18, was charged with a first-degree felony by the 3rd District Court, KSL reported. The girlfriend told the Salt Lake City Police Department (SLCPD) that Mahdi was angry that she was going to a party without him, and he allegedly told her that “[i]f she went without him there would be trouble.”

The victim attended the party without her boyfriend, but Mahdi reportedly arrived shortly afterward. The girlfriend told police, “[h]e threatened to hurt her and told her that he was not afraid to punch her in front of everyone,” according to the outlet. (RELATED: Video Shows Policewoman Fatally Shooting Man After Mistaking Black Marker For Knife, Cops Say)

A South Jordan man was charged with shooting his teen girlfriend in the leg because he was upset she was going to a party without him. https://t.co/nrnwbKH7QL — KSL (@KSLcom) August 15, 2023

Later, the victim was reportedly in the backseat of a car with friends when Mahdi allegedly approached the vehicle holding a gun and shot her in the leg. “(She) stated that Mahdi displayed a pistol, and she asked him if he had taken pictures with the gun. (She) reported that her ears started to ring, and she realized that she had been shot in the leg by Mahdi,” the charges reportedly claim, the outlet noted.

SLCPD began investigating the incident on Aug. 6 around 2:30 a.m., after the victim’s friend rushed her to a local hospital. The victim disclosed a history of alleged abuse within the relationship to law enforcement, the outlet reported. She characterized the suspect as “violent,” possessive and “physically, mentally, and emotionally abusive,” the outlet reported. Mahdi was taken into custody at his home.

Prosecutors requested Mahdi be held without bail at the Salt Lake County Jail as he awaits his trial.