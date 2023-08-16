Asian Hornet, Cousin Of Infamous Murder Hornet, Found In United States For First Time Ever

This isn’t unsettling at all.

The infamous murder hornet was discovered in North America for the first time ever in 2019, and the response was understandably fear because of its name and reputation.

Well, now we have its cousin to worry about, as the Asian hornet (also known as the yellow-legged hornet) has been found in the United States for the first time in history. Oh, and just like the murder hornet, it throws down on honey bees at the dinner table.

A native to Southeastern Asia, the yellow-legged hornet has also been found in parts of Europe and the Middle East, and now, it’s been found in the U.S. for the first time ever.

The Georgia Department of Agriculture announced Tuesday that the Asian hornet has arrived in southern Georgia, saying it was located around Savannah. The department’s report states that it’s the first time in history that the alpha insect has been found in the United States.

A yellow-legged hornet was recently discovered near Savannah. This invasive species could threaten honey production, native pollinators, & our state’s No.1 industry – agriculture. We’re asking the public to report sightings to https://t.co/8JUswq3PT2. https://t.co/Bt1NqhgeL9 pic.twitter.com/9clf5l53ju — Georgia Department of Agriculture (@GaDeptAg) August 15, 2023

Talk about terrifying,

As you see, the yellow-legged hornet is destructive to our environment, and they’re also a cold-blooded killer. In total, there have been six recorded deaths from stings in Spain and France, according to the Daily Mail. All six died from anaphylactic shock.

And here’s another crazy number: When it comes to just a single hive, up to 6,000 yellow-legged hornets can occupy it, meaning their nests are absolutely massive, according to BroBible.

Jeez, man. And I have to deal with these little huge guys possibly being in Florida soon — if they’re not already here. Like we don’t already have enough giant bugs as it is. (RELATED: Shark Bite Victim Loses ’20 Pounds Of Flesh’ After Attack: REPORT)

Terrible! Just terrible!