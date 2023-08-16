Bengals’ Ja’Marr Chase Files Restraining Order Against One-Night Stand Allegedly Harassing Him And His Mother: REPORT

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase and his mother Toeleah Chase are allegedly being harassed by a woman who is claiming she gave birth to his child. As a result, Chase is seeking a restraining order against the woman, according to TMZ.

Claiming that she put him and his mother through an “unhinged and disturbing” pattern of both harassment and threats, Chase filed for a temporary restraining order Tuesday against a woman named Ambar Hunter, who had an alleged one-night stand with Chase in July 2021, according to court documents obtained by TMZ.

Chase claims in the court documents that — after refusing to continue their relationship following their night together — Hunter has been trying to damage his brand, reputation and corporate sponsorships, labeling it as “calculated and ongoing harassment,” per TMZ. Most of the harassment reportedly took place on social media.

In several social media posts obtained by TMZ, Hunter claims she and Chase have a child together, and she’s also alleging she’s a victim of domestic violence.

Chase denies they have a child, and claims Hunter refuses to allow for the child to get a DNA test done, according to the court documents. The docs also state Hunter publishes photos of another person’s child, claiming the child is her and Chase’s, TMZ noted.

The superstar Bengals receiver also denied Hunter’s domestic violence claims in the documents, saying no credibility of Hunter’s allegations has been found by any law enforcement agency. (RELATED: Tampa Bay Rays’ Wander Franco Under Investigation For Alleged Relationship With A Second Minor: REPORT)

Chase claims the harassment has been going on since 2021, which includes Hunter posting both his and his mother’s cell phone numbers on Instagram, leading to an influx of harassing calls and texts, according to TMZ.