‘Completely Horrifying’: Dog Walker Reportedly Finds Woman’s Body Stuffed Into Duffel Bag

A dog walker found a woman’s body stuffed inside a duffel bag Sunday at San Francisco’s Golden Gate Park, according to a report.

Police identified the 37-year-old victim as Kelly (Brock) Koike, according to ABC 7 News. Koike was homeless and mentally ill on the streets of San Francisco, according to her mother, Roya Koike, the outlet reported. She graduated from culinary school and worked as a concierge. However, her mental illness soon overtook her, according to the outlet. (RELATED: Businesses Are Fleeing San Francisco In Droves, Leaving The City Devastated As Crime, Drug Use Runs Wild)

“Yesterday, they found your daughter in a duffel bag. A dog walker found her. I know deep down in her, without this part here,” Roya said, pointing to her head, “She’s a good girl. She has a messed up here, but she got killed?”

The incident is considered to be a suspicious death by police, the outlet reported. An investigation took place late Sunday night at Golden Gate Park, however a suspect has not yet been identified or arrested.

“The police officers came to our front door and asked if we had camera footage, and that’s how I found out,” Michele Hunnewell, a neighbor, said. “And of course, I was shocked because this isn’t that kind of neighborhood normally. But yeah, it was very sad and very shocking and I’m disappointed that that had to happen on a nice weekend.”

Roya worried about her daughter’s safety and wished she would have received treatment for her mental illness.

“Very sad, it’s so sad, she was, I know I’m the mother, but I show you pictures. She was knockout gorgeous, I mean she was beautiful,” Roya reportedly said.

