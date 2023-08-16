Video Shows Explosion Inside Ukrainian Humvee The Moment It Drives Over Landmine

A new video from a Ukrainian journalist shows the inside of a military vehicle exploding as it drives over a landmine during a mission.

The video, posted by Butusov Plus, shows six Ukrainian soldiers in the humvee driving over rough terrain before three exit as the gunner opens fire. Shortly after, an unexpected explosion causes severe damage to the inside of the vehicle. From the video, it appears that all three men inside the humvee at the time of explosion got out alive.

The war in Ukraine has been a major topic of foreign policy discussion in the United States, particularly with regard to American financial and military support for Ukraine’s war effort. A recent report identified the cost of that support to be about $900 per U.S. household. (RELATED: NATO Member Backs Away From Commitment To Boost Defense Spending)

Some Republican presidential candidates have made support for Ukraine a priority in their campaigns. Former Vice President Mike Pence visited Ukraine in late June, followed by former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie in early August.