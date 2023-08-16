REPORT: Father Returns Home To Find Daughter Stuffed Under Bed, Strangled To Death

An 11-year-old girl was found dead underneath her bed in her Texas home on Saturday while her father was at work, according to USA Today.

Officers were dispatched to a home after a phone call was made that a girl was not breathing, USA Today reported. The Pasadena Police Department found Maria Gonzalez Xitumul dead from strangulation and blunt force head and neck trauma. (RELATED: Man Shoots And Kills Eight-Year-Old Riding Scooter Because The Child Was Too Loud, Witnesses Say)

Maria Gonzalez Xitumul was found hidden under the bed in her bedroom, USA Today reported.

“We’re doing our level best to get out and solve this crime,” Pasadena Police Department Police Chief Josh Brugger told reporters, according to the outlet. “As a parent of an almost-10-year-old myself, it certainly is a cause for concern.”

Additional investigation showed that the child was sexually assaulted.

Carmelo Gonzalez left for work at 9:45 a.m. and received a message from his daughter at 10 a.m. claiming an unknown person was knocking at the front door, USA Today reported. Carmelo Gonzalez contacted his daughter’s aunt and uncle who also live within the apartment complex to check in on Maria, but they could not contact her.

Carmelo Gonzalez is not considered a suspect by police, according to USA Today.

