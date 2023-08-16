‘Bloated Federal Spending’: Mike Pence Unveils Plan Reverting Power Back To The States

Former Vice President Mike Pence unveiled his plan Wednesday to bolster states’ rights and weaken the power of the federal government if he secures the White House in 2024, according to a press release.

Pence’s “Federalism plan” aims to give power back to states that the bureaucracy in Washington, D.C., has held since World War II, according to the plan. The former vice president once again vowed to eliminate the Department of Education, reform the federal health care system, revert federally owned land back to the states and enact several other state-based initiatives.

“The roles and responsibilities of the federal government have had a meteoric growth in modern history, which has created bloated federal spending, record inflation, and enhanced a central government structure over ‘government by the people,’” Pence said Wednesday at the National Conference of State Legislatures Legislative Summit 2023. “More power rests in Washington today, than at any time in our history. Our country must return to the ideals of Federalism and give Americans the greatest autonomy and freedom over their own lives.”

Pence’s plan is the third policy rollout of his 2024 campaign, following his economic and energy agendas he released in late July and early August. (RELATED: Mike Pence Appears To Make Obvious Blunder In Video Promoting Energy Plan)

Thank you @NCSLorg! It was an honor to be in Indianapolis this morning with the men and women on the front lines, fighting in the states for limited government, free enterprise, and individual liberty! 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/EfyyQgTYRu — Mike Pence (@Mike_Pence) August 16, 2023

Pence’s plan details how he would cancel the Department of Education, and reallocate its funds to the states to bolster parental rights in education and local control of school systems.

A Pence administration would also sell back millions of acres in federally owned land to the states, as the government currently owns roughly 640 million acres, according to the plan. The former vice president pledged to reallocate funds from the federal government’s 80 programs that provide welfare by providing grants to the states instead.

The former vice president’s plan takes aim at Obamacare’s federally controlled health care system, and pledges to enforce “flexible block grants” to give states the power to manage health care funds for services and insurance policies within their own system that reflects their population, according to the plan.

The plan took aim at the Department of Housing and Urban Development whic Pence believes has enabled poverty and segregation in some cases. Pence pledged to revert control over housing back to the states to decipher what works best for their communities.

A Pence administration would push for legislation and rules to protect property rights, as well as imposing a “new regulatory standard” to assess the financial burdens new rules have on states, according to the plan. Pence would also cut red tape on federal highway requirements, and set aside funds for states to pursue construction projects.

“When states are free to lead, our nation benefits from 50 laboratories of democracy – each state developing unique solutions to shared problems, and each state competing with its peers to come up with the best policies,” said Pence.

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.