O’SHEA: Prosecuting Donald Trump Is The Left’s Version Of Election Interference

That tearing sound you heard on Monday was Fani Willis doing her best impersonation of Nancy Pelosi after a State of the Union Address. Unfortunately, what Mrs. Willis was shredding was not a speech by Donald Trump, but due process in this country and the United States Constitution.

It has become undeniable that in the Democrat’s desperation to remove former President Trump from the 2024 presidential election, the left has resorted to an unprecedented tactic of lawfare. Can’t beat him at the ballot box? Just make sure you get enough lawsuits and indictments in as many activist courts as possible.

In the early afternoon of August 14, the Fulton County Court posted on its website an indictment against President Trump and eighteen other defendants even assigning it a case number and a court. The problem was that the grand jury had not even convened to finish listening to witnesses or even begin deliberations. Made aware of their unmasking, they quickly took down the posting. However, no amount of fact checkers are going to be able to explain this one away.

But this is just the left’s latest attempt. Beginning in Sept. 2022, New York Attorney General Letitia James filed a $250 million suit against the Trump family and top Trump Organization executives two months before President Trump even announced he was running again in 2024. AG James claims that the defendants artificially inflated real estate values to induce bank loans. Never mind the facts. Not one bank claims it was not paid in full in a timely manner or that banks routinely order independent appraisals on real estate by law when property is used for a loan.

To spur along the effort, U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland sent top Biden Justice official Matthew Colangelo to Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s office. Magically, the first ever criminal indictment of a former president appeared in April. The crime here? The felony of a businessman settling a nuisance claim. In this case as well, no victims have been proffered in the charges.

Apparently, this was not enough as the New York Times reported that President Biden complained that AG Garland needed to “stop acting like a ponderous judge and to take decisive action” on President Trump, and that Biden believed Trump was a “threat to democracy.” Well Garland must have got the message loud and clear as, if on cue, Jack Smith was named special counsel.

If Jack Smith’s name sounds familiar, it is because he has a history of ruthlessly prosecuting Republicans, including a conviction of the former Republican Governor of Virginia, Bob McDonnell. However, that conviction was unanimously overturned by the Supreme Court, which also rebuked Smith noting “the uncontrolled power of criminal prosecutors is a threat to our separation of powers.” Seems like the perfect man for Biden’s job.

Jack Smith has now infamously brought indictments for President Trump in Florida because apparently Smith has never read the Presidential Records Act. However, Smith was obviously not pleased with the court assigned to this case and so he then filed charges in Washington, D.C. for the heinous crime of not agreeing with the official narrative that the 2020 election was free and fair. He also made sure that this time he got exactly the judge he wanted in political activist Tanya Chutkan. If anyone questioned the show trial nature of these proceedings, one only had to look at the previously unheard of other federal judges sitting in the audience to witness President Trump’s arraignment, including D.C. District Chief Judge James Boasberg and Judge Amy Berman Jackson.

Which leads to Willis’ most recent actions because obviously four trials at once were not enough. And in what can undeniably be the Biden version of “show me the man and I’ll show you the crime,” conveniently Willis already had the indictment prepared for the grand jury.

The left can not seem to stop overplaying their hand. Another apparent truth is that the Constitution has been eviscerated by this regime and the country has descended to a banana republic. At least we are not at the level of the original true banana republic, Ecuador, where they just assassinate the leading opposition candidate.

The left claims to be concerned with voter suppression, but true to form they offer confession through projection. They are trying to remove the clear Republican presumptive candidate against the apparent will of the people. However, there is hope. As a nation, we have one opportunity to set things right and restore the country back to We the People on November 5, 2024. We need to all turn out and vote as if our lives depend on it — they actually might.

John C. O’Shea is an America First businessman from Fort Worth, Texas running for Texas’ 12th Congressional District.

The views and opinions expressed in this commentary are those of the author and do not reflect the official position of the Daily Caller.