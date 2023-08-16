Major Agency To Undergo Another Turnover As White House Drags Feet On Naming Permanent Leader

The Federal Aviation Administration will name its third acting chief in a year and a half soon due to the Biden administration not naming a permanent leader, according to Politico.

The Biden administration has not been able to name a permanent new leader since the FAA’s last permanent leader, Trump-appointed Steve Dickson, left in February 2022, and during that time, there’s been a bevy of flight delays, air traffic controller shortages and near-misses, according to Politico. The current leader of the FAA, acting Administrator Polly Trottenberg, will be forced to leave in October due to laws governing presidential nominations. (Biden Risks Leaving Top Navy Role Empty — But Blasts GOP Senator For Blocking Top Marine Nominee)

“My time at the FAA will come to a close on October 25th. At that time, if there is no confirmed administrator, Katie [Thomson] will become the Acting Administrator. I will transition back to serving as deputy Transportation,” an email sent by Trottenberg reviewed by Politico said.

The temporary position began on March 30 and will officially end October 25, according to Politico.

Multiple near-midair collisions have occurred this year, which have worried some lawmakers, according to Politico. A technology glitch plagued the FAA in January and resulted in thousands of cancelled flights.

Biden previously tapped Phil Washington, CEO of the Denver International Airport, for the position, but Washington withdrew his nomination amongst concerns about his lack of aviation experience. The Biden administration is expected to pick Mike Whitaker, the Obama administration’s Federal Aviation Administration deputy chief, according to The Wall Street Journal.

The FAA and the White House did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

