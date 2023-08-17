Dems Will Deploy Thousands Of Surrogates To Push Pro-Biden Messaging During GOP Primary Debate

President Joe Biden’s reelection campaign plans to launch a new advertising initiative around the upcoming Republican debate on Aug. 23, according to Reuters.

The ad campaign is set to begin in the state of Wisconsin, one critical to Biden’s reelection effort in 2024, a Democratic official told Reuters on Thursday. The move is meant to target black and Latino voters, the outlet reported.

Black Americans have largely voted for the Democratic Party for several decades, yet recent polling and elections are sparking concern among Democrats. A poll from May found that only 41% of black voters want Biden to run for reelection, and also showed a 10% voting drop in the demographic in the 2022 election cycle.

Democrats have also been sounding the alarm about Latino voters since the 2020 election. Data from 2022 shows that a significant number of Latino voters are moving away from the Democratic Party.

Biden and his administration are touting a decreasing inflation rate and the Inflation Reduction Act on the campaign trail as a means to boost Biden’s record on the subject.

Republicans passed a $2 trillion tax giveaway for the wealthiest Americans and biggest corporations. Under the Inflation Reduction Act, we kept my commitment: No one earning less than $400,000 a year will pay a single penny more in federal taxes. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) August 16, 2023

Biden’s reelection effort against the frontrunner for the Republican nomination and former President Donald Trump has been extremely close, according to the Real Clear Politics polling average. Wisconsin, Michigan and Pennsylvania will be critical for an election victory for either candidate. Biden won all three states in 2020 to carry his election win. Trump won all three states in 2016 when he defeated former Secretary of State, Hillary Clinton.