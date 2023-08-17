‘Make That Bitter Choice’: Bill Barr Reveals What He’ll Do If Trump Wins Nomination

Former U.S. Attorney General Bill Barr revealed in a Thursday interview with Fox News’ Neil Cavuto what he will do if former President Donald Trump becomes the 2024 Republican nominee.

Barr became critical of Trump after he claimed the 2020 presidential election was fraudulent and attempted to investigate the results. He has further criticized Trump’s conduct for storing classified documents in his private Mar-a-Lago residence and his supporters for slamming the four criminal indictments against him.

Following his criticisms, Cavuto questioned the former attorney general if would vote for Trump if he were the nominee. He said the Republican Party will have “to live with” Trump being the nominee if he earns the needed number of delegates.

“I’ve already said I would jump off that bridge when I get to it,” Barr said.

“But he would be the Republican standard bearer,” Cavuto said.

“That’s right. As I’ve said—” Barr began to answer.

“You now, the way you feel now, would you?” Cavuto pressed. (RELATED: Bill Barr Lists Reasons Not To Hand Down Indictment Against Trump)

“Well, I’d have to wait to see all the evidence that comes out about his conduct and so forth. Right now, most of it is allegations. But, you know, I’d have to wait and see what the situation is. I’ve already explained that if I thought that one of two people is going to end up as the president, that I wouldn’t throw my vote away. I would try to make a decision who would do the least damage to the country. But if there were other options, I would also consider them,” Barr added.

Barr did not rule out the possibility of voting for Trump in the general election if he becomes the nominee.

“If one of two people is gonna do it, I would have to make that bitter choice,” he added.

The former attorney general further told Cavuto he is unhappy with the fourth indictment against Trump in Fulton County, Georgia. The former president and 18 of his associates are charged over alleged attempts to overturn the 2020 presidential election results in Georgia.