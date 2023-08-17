International Chess Federation Bans Men From Female Categories

The International Chess Federation, known as FIDE, has ruled biological men cannot compete against women in a decision published Monday.

The Switzerland-based chess governing body ruled transgender women could not compete in women’s categories until an individual assessment of a gender change was conducted, The Associated Press (AP) reported. This assessment could take up to two years. (RELATED: Young Girl Who Says She Was Forced To Share Locker Room With Biological Male Speak Out)

“Change of gender is a change that has a significant impact on a player’s status and future eligibility to tournaments, therefore it can only be made if there is a relevant proof of the change provided,” FIDE said.

“In the event that the gender was changed from a male to a female the player has no right to participate in official FIDE events for women until further FIDE’s decision is made.”

This is an interesting discussion about chess and the recent ruling by FIDE that “transgender women cannot compete in its official events for females until an assessment of gender change is made by its officials.”https://t.co/74SfdtWZzW https://t.co/07mHm4osCl — Genspect (@genspect) August 17, 2023

Under the new rules, women who transition to becoming a man would see the titles they won as women “abolished,” the federation said, according to The AP.

The governing body noted that, “further policy may need to be evolved in the future in line with research evidence.”

FINA, the governing body for international swimming, banned nearly all biological males from competing in women’s sports in June. To qualify to compete as female, athletes must have testosterone levels steadily below 2.5 nmol/L.

World Athletics voted in March male athletes must, “maintain their testosterone levels below 2.5nmol/L for 24 months to be eligible to compete internationally in the female category.”