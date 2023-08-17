Maui Crisis Manager Whose Agency Opted Against Sounding Sirens Resigns

Herman Andaya, the administrator of Maui’s Emergency Management Agency (EMA), resigned Thursday after drawing immense criticism for his agency’s response to the tragic fires that killed more than 110 people in Maui, The Associated Press reported.

Andaya’s agency opted against sounding the emergency siren system as fires began to engulf swaths of the island’s populated areas last week, a decision which appears to have led to his resignation, which is effective immediately, according to the AP. He strongly defended his agency’s decision during a Wednesday press conference, stating that the use of the sirens may not have helped citizens in a testy exchange with reporters.

Andaya had zero prior career experience in emergency management prior to earning the job with the Maui EMA. (RELATED: Hawaiian Grid Operator Focused on Promoting Green Energy Instead Of Wildfire Preparedness)

REPORTER: “Mr. President, any comment on the rising death toll in Maui?” BIDEN: “No. no comment.” REPORTER 2: “Will you come talk about the Hawaii response, Mr. President?” Crickets… pic.twitter.com/RdftKKcmPt — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) August 14, 2023

“The public is trained to seek higher ground in the event that the siren is sounded,” Andaya said of his agency’s decision during the press conference. “In fact, on the website of the Hawaiian Emergency Management Agency, the following guideline is provided: ‘If you are in a low-lying area near the coastline, evacuate to high grounds.”

Reports continue to mount suggesting that human error and government mismanagement helped turn the fires from a dangerous situation into a tragedy. The fires claimed the lives of 110 people, a number which may rise as more bodies are found in the wreckage, according to the AP.

The Maui EMA did not respond immediately to a request for comment.

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.