Man Brutally Beats 75-Year-Old For Trying To Get On Crowded Elevator, New York Police Say

A 75-year-old man was brutally assaulted for attempting to enter a crowded elevator, according to Thursday release from the New York Police Department (NYPD).

Around 3:50 p.m. on Aug. 8, the victim was boarding the elevator when an individual confronted the elderly man and verbally objected to him entering, the NYPD reported. The suspect then punched the man in the face and kicked him multiple times.

🚨WANTED for ASSAULT: Know this guy? On 8/8/23 at approx. 3:48 PM, inside 1600 Sedgwick Ave in the Bronx, the suspect was involved in a verbal dispute with a 75-year-old male, then punched him in the face and repeatedly kicked him. Any info? DM @NYPDTips, or call 800-577-TIPS. pic.twitter.com/3kahXuwWou — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) August 17, 2023

The victim was left unconscious with significant bruising on his entire right side and damage to his right eye, the New York Post reported. The elderly man was transported to St. Barnabas Hospital and is in stable condition. (RELATED: 98-Year-Old Newspaper Owner Dies After Police Raid Office, Paper Says)

NYPD is launching an investigation and posted surveillance images urging anyone with information to come forward. “Any info? DM @NYPDTips, or call 800-577-TIPS,” the NYPD tweeted.

The suspect is estimated to be in his early forties, with a height from 5 feet 6 inches to 5 feet 9 inches, per the New York Post. He has a darker complexion, slim build, black hair and a mustache andwas dressed in a gray T-shirt, black Adidas pants and black and white Adidas slippers during the attack.

Earlier this year, another 75-year-old was attacked by two suspects inside an elevator in New York, CBS News reported.